We saw U-M start slow defensively and in rebounding on Tuesday against Creighton. Tonight, it was a slow start in all aspects. It was sloppy early on. Juwan Howard called timeout with 11:37 to go in the first half when U-M was down 10-7. At that point, the Wolverines had turned it over 5 times, was 3-of-10 from the floor and 1-of-7 from three. They didn't quite look comfortable and hadn't settled in, especially on the offensive end of the floor.

Part of the struggles early on were due to junior forward Isaiah Livers not seeing his shots go down. He had a good second half, but was 0-for-3 from the floor in the first. Coming off a career-high 22 points against Creighton Livers didn't find his groove until late.