After suffering its second loss of the season at Iowa Friday night, Michigan tumbled in the latest edition of the AP poll to No. 7.

Michigan remained the highest ranked team in the Big Ten as Michigan State fell at home against Indiana Saturday 79-75 in overtime. Tennessee remains the No. 1 team in the country, followed by Duke, Virginia, Gonzaga, Kentucky and Nevada.

The other Big Ten teams in the rankings are Michigan State at No. 9, Purdue at No. 15, Wisconsin at No. 19, Iowa at No 20 and Maryland at No. 24. U-M's other opponents in the rankings are UNC at No. 8 and Villanova at No. 14.