Michigan Wolverines Basketball/Football Podcast: Boesch And Borton
Michigan basketball play-by-play man Brian Boesch gives details on his talks with U-M basketball freshmen, and more.
Boesch and senior editor John Borton talk a little football, but focus on Juwan Howard's crew. The radio voice of the Wolverines has spoken with a majority of the incoming freshmen, and has plenty of takeaways from those talks.
Here's what Boesch has to say…
