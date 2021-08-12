 Michigan Wolverines Basketball/Football Podcast: Brian Boesch And John Borton
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-12 14:00:00 -0500') }}

Michigan Wolverines Basketball/Football Podcast: Boesch And Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Michigan basketball play-by-play man Brian Boesch gives details on his talks with U-M basketball freshmen, and more.

Boesch and senior editor John Borton talk a little football, but focus on Juwan Howard's crew. The radio voice of the Wolverines has spoken with a majority of the incoming freshmen, and has plenty of takeaways from those talks.

Juwan Howard has plenty to work with on the 2021-22 team, despite some key component losses.
Juwan Howard has plenty to work with on the 2021-22 team, despite some key component losses. (USA TODAY Sports Images)
Here's what Boesch has to say…

