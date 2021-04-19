 Michigan Wolverines Basketball-Football Podcast With Tom Crawford
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-19 14:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Basketball-Football Podcast: Crawford And Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Lansing media personality Tom Crawford joins the podcast, talking Michigan basketball and football.

Crawford and senior editor John Borton also discuss Michigan's national championship in women's gymnastics. They dive into good news for basketball, and the pervasive doubters about U-M football right now.

Guard Eli Brooks will be one of the building blocks for Juwan Howard's next team as a fifth-year senior.
Guard Eli Brooks will be one of the building blocks for Juwan Howard's next team as a fifth-year senior.
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Here's what Crawford has to say…


---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}