 Michigan Wolverines Basketball/Football podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-03 14:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Wolverines Basketball/Football Podcast: Crawford And Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Lansing media personality Tom Crawford talks about Juwan Howard's increasingly menacing roster for 2021-22.

Crawford and senior editor John Borton discuss Michigan basketball's latest addition to a top-10 lineup for next year. They also discuss Michigan football in the NFL Draft, and the tricky question of why the drafted Wolverines aren't experiencing more success before they reach the pros.

Juwan Howard has shown considerable savvy plugging the holes in his lineup with "free agents."
Here's what Crawford has to say…

---

