"It's important for me to thank Coach Howard and the staff for not only giving me the time to think about this decision, but also help me gather as much information as I could," Wagner said in a release. "Returning to Michigan is the right step for me not only as a basketball player, but as a person, too. This first season was a transition, competitive, fun and one of growth. I am very much looking forward to getting back to Ann Arbor and living that again."

Some thought Wagner might test the NBA waters like junior Isaiah Livers, but Wagner is all in for his second year.

"Franz and I have had many wonderful conversations since the end of the season. He really took the opportunity to look into everything he could before making his final decision -- a decision we are elated for," Howard said. "His leadership, work ethic and desire to make not only himself, but his teammates better is incredible. I have said Franz is an emerging basketball talent; however, it is his demeanor, integrity and character that I love even more. Beate and Axel have raised two wonderful young men."



Wagner became the 10th Wolverine to earn a spot on the Big Ten All-Freshman team. He missed the first four games of the season while recovering from a fractured wrist, started all 27 games following his return and was third on the team in scoring (11.6 points per game) and second in rebounding (5.6).

A three-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week honoree, Wagner produced 17 double-figure scoring games with two 20-plus point contests, including a career-high 22 at Purdue (Jan. 22). He recorded his first career double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds at Ohio State (March 1) and had a career-high 14 rebounds against the Buckeyes at Crisler Center (Feb. 4).

He led U-M with 34 steals and was second with 41 three-pointers.

Fifth-year senior Austin Davis, meanwhile, is recovering from shoulder surgery performed at the Michigan Medicine Brighton Center for Specialty Care, the University announced. He wore a protective sleeve throughout the 2019-20 season and then underwent the surgery Monday (April 20) under U-M's Dr. James Carpenter.

Per U-M, Davis is expected to rest and recover at home in Onsted, Michigan, before starting rehab. He is expected to fully recover with the potential of an early October return.

Davis emerged to average 4.9 points and 2.6 rebounds in 10.7 minutes per game and led the Wolverines in shooting (69.3 percent) this year. He scored a career high and notched his first double-figure game with 11 points on a perfect 4-for-4 from the field and 3-for-3 from the free-throw line against Ohio State (Feb. 4).

He added career bests in rebounds (eight), blocks (three) and minutes (17) against Presbyterian (Dec. 21).

Davis is a three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree and was given the Big Ten's Sportsmanship accolade for Michigan this season.



