News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-17 16:54:53 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Friday Night Coach Search - Howard & More

Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Save 50% off an annual subscription by signing up today! Offer includes a FREE Michigan Football Preview magazine.

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh

The latest on Michigan's search for a new head basketball coach.

Ktslbwyx8xnpczecovpd
Former Michigan Fab Fiver Juwan Howard will likely interview for the U-M job.

FRIDAY NIGHT COACH SEARCH TIDBITS

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}