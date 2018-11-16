After Michigan’s resounding 73-46 victory over Villanova Wednesday, the Wolverines are back in action Saturday against George Washington.

This is Michigan’s first game of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament, which takes place in Uncasville, Connecticut this weekend at the Mohegan Sun Casino and Arena. The game will tip of at 12 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN3.

George Washington has started the season 0-3, falling to Stony Brook 77-74, Siena 69-61 and Virginia 76-57. According to KenPom, George Washington is the 213th best team in the country, with the 229th best offense and 208th best defense.

The team is coached by Maurice Joseph who is in his third season with the program. Joseph played at Michigan State for two seasons from 2005-2007. In his first two seasons with the program, Joseph is 35-33.

The Colonials are led by sophomore guard Terry Nolan Jr. who is averaging 13.0 points per game and junior guard D.J. Williams is averaging 12.5 points per game. Nolan Jr. was named to the Preseason All-Defensive Team.

George Washington is shooting 35.7 percent from three, which is 130th in the nation and only 36.4 percent of its field goal attempts are threes.