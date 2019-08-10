Jace Howard, Jaemyn Brakefield Working On Michigan Official Visit Dates
Michigan basketball’s first few visit weekends this fall are starting to come together. Several have already set visits, while others are in the process.
Class of 2020 four-star Jaemyn Brakefield and fellow senior Jace Howard, a three-star, are both contemplating dates.
Many believe Howard will be in for Sept. 5 weekend given he’s a close friend of five-star guard Nimari Burnett (who is visiting that weekend), but he hasn’t nailed down a date. He is in Ann Arbor visiting this weekend and will be back in September.
“I’m taking an official this fall, most likely in September, but I don’t know which date as of yet,” he said. “The other official I have set up is with Saint Louis … and then Brown (pending ACT this September)."
He’s also planning on taking an unofficial visit to Cleveland State this month.
Brakefield received his offer last month, and while he has strong ties to the south, Michigan will get a visit. U-M guard pledge Zeb Jackson is a friend and has been working on him to get him to join him in Ann Arbor.
“I haven’t set an exact date for an official, but I am definitely looking to lock that in really soon,” he said. “Zeb has been recruiting me hard, for sure.”
He sees plenty to like about the program, he added.
“What I like about Michigan is the fit I think I have at an elite program who now has a former NBA player and coach," he said. "Being able to get knowledge from Coach Howard is definitely a plus.”
Watch for more basketball recruiting in the days to come …
