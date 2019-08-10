Michigan basketball’s first few visit weekends this fall are starting to come together. Several have already set visits, while others are in the process. Class of 2020 four-star Jaemyn Brakefield and fellow senior Jace Howard, a three-star, are both contemplating dates. RELATED Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Walker Kessler, Nimari Burnett Set Visits INSIDE THE FORT, PART II: Michigan Wolverines Recruiting Scuttlebutt

Many believe Howard will be in for Sept. 5 weekend given he’s a close friend of five-star guard Nimari Burnett (who is visiting that weekend), but he hasn’t nailed down a date. He is in Ann Arbor visiting this weekend and will be back in September. “I’m taking an official this fall, most likely in September, but I don’t know which date as of yet,” he said. “The other official I have set up is with Saint Louis … and then Brown (pending ACT this September)." He’s also planning on taking an unofficial visit to Cleveland State this month. Brakefield received his offer last month, and while he has strong ties to the south, Michigan will get a visit. U-M guard pledge Zeb Jackson is a friend and has been working on him to get him to join him in Ann Arbor.

