“In the shot clock when they decide they want players to stand around trying to figure out how to watch what set … it’s hard to practice it with the scout team, but it’s good we faced something like that. Throughout the year, you never know what teams will throw at you. You have to be ready for any and everything.”

“It was good to be at home … very electric, very loud, everyone was into the game. It truly gave our players a big, huge boost of seeing the support of everyone out there,” Howard said. … “I’ve seen enough Oregon games on tape, watched how their defense is very tricky. They throw a lot of different coverages at you. At times you might see man to man, then it looks like it’s a zone, but it’s a matchup zone. At times you may see where they keep their same matchup but switch off to a different matchup … they point switch in an area. That’s where we’ve always used the terminology like a ‘junk’ defense … they like to junk things up and keep you guessing.

Oregon ran out to a 16-point lead before Michigan adjusted, but U-M never got completely comfortable offensively. The Ducks took the crowd out of it early in building their lead, but the fans were into it in the second half.

Michigan dropped a 71-70 overtime game to Oregon at home Saturday, a disappointing ending to a brutal stretch of November and December games. The Ducks mucked it up on defense to force the Wolverines out of their comfort zone, and it paid off.

Some of his players are still learning in the new system, as well. Senior center Jon Teske, for example, is still getting used to increased post touches and what to do against different defensive approaches.

"We worked on it in practice at times, but it’s hard to simulate what a game is going to be like, especially for some players who have not faced double teams before in the post,” Howard said. “You look back to the past year, our teams here at Michigan, our bigs mainly played on the perimeter. Jon is now facing double teams, and this is something he’s got to get comfortable with and used to, and he will in due time. I thought he made a nice decision where he split the double team and made a pass out. Unfortuntely, that possession we didn’t score, but it was the right paly he made.

“We had another play with Brandon Johns. Brandon never faced a double team in the post. We’ll keep practicing. That’s what it’s all about — practice, keep coaching them up, keep teaching.”

Michigan next plays Presbyterian Saturday in Ann Arbor.

NOTES

Teske was on the bench much of the second half and in overtime because the smaller lineup was working. Howard was pleased how he responded.

“It shows the type of character Jon has. He’s all in for his teammates,” Howard said. “… Jon knows it’s next man up, and at that time Brandon was playing very good for us. Jon was cheering him on.”

Johns, meanwhile, has earned the right to more and more playing time. His offensive rebounding, in particular, has provided a huge spark.

“His confidence has risen big time, game by game because Brandon’s now seeing what coach is asking of his role,” Howard said. “We’ve just going to keep feeding the confidence, more important just keep teaching and coaching him. I think he trusts exactly his role on the team, performing at a high level and embracing his role.

“His teammates love the energy he’s bringing, and I know his coaches do, too.”

• Big Ten teams are now 13-0 at home, including weekend wins by Nebraska over Purdue and Minnesota over Ohio State. Howard admitted he didn’t see it coming.

“But I knew that the Big Ten was a very tough, competitive conference, and I knew that every team you face on the road is going to be a dogfight,” he said. “I did predict that one but did not know every team that played a home game so far this year has won.

“No team has won on the road. It would be nice if we could be the first.”

Michigan resumes Big Ten play Jan. 5 at Michigan State.