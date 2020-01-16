They’ll need an even better effort than the 55 percent shooting, 29-of-34 from the line they pulled out to beat the Hawkeyes in Iowa City, especially without junior Isaiah Livers. Head coach Juwan Howard seemed to acknowledge the Wolverines would be without their leading scorer, sidelined with a groin injury since late December.

ANN ARBOR, MI — Michigan’s last game with Iowa, back in early December, resembled an NBA game. The Wolverines put up 103 points, gave up 91 (including a career-high 44 to center Luka Garza) and took advantage of the Hawkeyes’ leaky defense to pull out a key home win.

“We’re doing a lot of different stuff, too, from an offensive and defensive standpoint that I’m sure they’ve scouted, as well. We’re both a little different than what we were the first time we played,” Howard said. “We have two players, our player, Livers, he’s out played and played last time, and Bohannon, their point guard is not playing, and he played last game.”



He later checked himself.

“We’re a different team when we don’t have Isaiah. I’m not quite sure if he’s going to play or not, but we will continue to keep monitoring his progress, and he is getting better and better each day. I’m praying day to day, honestly,” Howard said. “We miss him; we need him.

“There’s no way possible I’d say he’s not a big part of the team. He’s a huge part of this team. But we’ve always had the mentality and our players believe it, too, that whoever is out there on the floor dressed , ready to go, we trust and believe in each and every player that each and every player will give us the best chance to win… players that have a uniform on.”

Nobody’s feeling sorry for them that they’ve dropped a few games, Howard added. The Wolverines have had a tough early schedule with road games at Illinois, Michigan State and Minnesota, and Iowa is tough to beat at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. They’re currently No. 1 in the conference if offensive efficiency and recently wrecked Maryland before winning at Northwestern.

Garza has been on a tear, and his 44-point game in Ann Arbor last month still resonates with Michigan’s head coach.

“At the end of the day it’s Garza, Garza, Garza, because he’s touching the ball no matter what every time down the floor,” Howard said. “Garza is a special talent, one of the best bigs in the Big Ten, also one of the best players in the Big Ten. He’s very skillful, can go over both shoulders, can shoot the ball from outside. He hasn’t changed much.”

Garza shot the ball 32 times in the first game. Howard said they’d try to do a better job limiting his touches Friday night.

“We’re going to try to make his catches tough, not allow him to have the spot he wants to catch it on, because he’s very crafty getting to where he wants the ball,” he said. “His team is very patient in utilizing where he is on the floor and taking advantage of a defensive breakdown.”

Howard wouldn’t go into detail as to how they planned on slowing him this time, but he’s confident calling upon senior center Jon Teske to match up with him.

“This challenge overall, how he’s so skilled and so smart; he’s very patient with how before he gets the ball, setting up his post position,” Howard said. “His teammates are very patient in finding him, no matter if the ball moves on to the other side of the floor. Before the shot clock is over with, it’s always going to find a way into his hands.”

He’s also not worried about wearing Teske out.

“It’s not a concern at all. Jon knows it. This game is for competitors only,” Howard said. “Offensively, he has a big offensive load for us, as well as defensively.

“But this is something he has signed up to. He’s welcomed the challenge and he has embraced it. At end of the day, yes, we do depend on him a lot, but he hasn’t made any excuses.”