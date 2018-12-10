Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

For the second straight week, @_iggy_braz is named Big Ten Freshman of the Week!! #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/0cDLvhl3rr

Romeo Langford (19.0 ppg, 3.5 rpg) of @IndianaMBB and Ignas Braedeikis (20.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg) of @UMichBBall each shared their second #B1GMBBall Freshman of the Week honors after helping their teams to 2-0 weeks. pic.twitter.com/O2NLiDRjud

For the second straight week, forward Ignas Brazdeikis has earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors after outstanding performances in U-M's wins over Northwestern and South Carolina.

In a 62-60 win over the Wildcats on Tuesday, Brazdeikis poured in 23 points, four rebounds and two assists, while nailing three of his six attempts from behind the arc.

He followed that up by compiling 17 points and six boards in U-M's 89-78 victory over South Carolina on Saturday, including an 11-of-12 mark from the free throw line.

Brazdeikis shared the award with Indiana freshman guard Romeo Langford, who averaged 19 points, three rebounds and 2.5 assists in IU's two victories over Penn State and Louisville.

At 10-0, the Wolverines are just one of nine remaining unbeaten teams left, and next host Western Michigan on Saturday at 2:00.