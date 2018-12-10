Ticker
Ignas Brazdeikis Once Again Earns Big Ten Freshman Of The Week Honors

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Brazdeikis is averaging 17 points and 5.2 boards per game this season.
AP Images

For the second straight week, forward Ignas Brazdeikis has earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors after outstanding performances in U-M's wins over Northwestern and South Carolina.

In a 62-60 win over the Wildcats on Tuesday, Brazdeikis poured in 23 points, four rebounds and two assists, while nailing three of his six attempts from behind the arc.

He followed that up by compiling 17 points and six boards in U-M's 89-78 victory over South Carolina on Saturday, including an 11-of-12 mark from the free throw line.

Brazdeikis shared the award with Indiana freshman guard Romeo Langford, who averaged 19 points, three rebounds and 2.5 assists in IU's two victories over Penn State and Louisville.

At 10-0, the Wolverines are just one of nine remaining unbeaten teams left, and next host Western Michigan on Saturday at 2:00.

