Michigan heads on the road for the first time since early December to face Illinois Thursday night.

The Wolverines will face the Illini at the State Farm Center with the game tipping off at 8 p.m. The game can be seen on FS1 with Joe Davis and Bill Raftery on the call.

If Michigan wins Thursday, the Wolverines will tie their best start in program history as they started the 2013 season 16-0. Michigan has won eight out of its last 10 games against Illinois and four out of six at the State Farm Center.

Illinois has struggled so far this season and comes into Thursday with a 4-11 record. The Illini are 0-4 in Big Ten play and haven’t played a conference game at home since early December.

However, in Illinois last game, the Illini fell in a close game against Northwestern 68-66. In two of its last four losses, Illinois has lost by a single bucket.

Illinois only wins this season have come against Evansville, Mississippi Valley State, UNLV and East Tennessee State.

The only thing Illinois does well is force turnovers. The Illini’s defensive turnover percentage of 24.4 percent is the ninth best in the country. Illinois offense has an effective field goal percentage of 49.3 percent, which is the 228nd in the country.

Illinois is led by sophomore guard Trent Frazier who is leading the team with 14.9 points per game. He has hit a team-best 37 three-pointers and has connected on just under 30 percent of Illinois' 129 threes. His steal percentage of 3.6 is the 89th best in college basketball.

Freshman guard Ayo Dosunmu is scoring 12.9 points and 2.8 assists per game and is shooting 39.0 percent from three.

Freshman Giorgi Bezhanishvili adds 10.1 points per game.