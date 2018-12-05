Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

For all the talk that Michigan’s offense would take a step back this season, it has not so far. Through nine games, Michigan’s offensive adjusted efficiency is 113.2, which is 19th best in the country. While that ranking is better than last year’s offense, it is 1.5 worse than last year’s.

Michigan’s effective field goal percentage of 53.4 is comparable to last year’s percentage of 53.9. While the Wolverines lost significant offensive firepower from deep off of last year’s roster, Michigan three-point percentage of 36.0 is better than last year’s mark from three of 35.2 percent.

While Michigan is shooting a little better from three than last year, the Wolverines are taking less threes. Michigan is shooting threes on 39.8 percent of their field goal attempts. That is down from last year’s mark of 43.2 and is the lowest by Michigan since 2013.

Where this team is better than every other team in the John Beilein era is in getting to the free throw line. Heading into the season, the players talked about this year’s team was going to be strong going downhill, getting to the basket and drawing contact. So far, so good for the Wolverines. Michigan’s free throw rate of 34.5 is the best of the teams Beilein has coached at Michigan and nearly four percent better than last year’s rate.

However, the Wolverines struggles from the free throw line have continued this season. Michigan is currently shooting 64.2 percent from the free throw line, which is 295th in the nation. Last season, Michigan shot 66.0 percent from the line, which was 326th in the nation.

On offense, freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis and sophomore forward Jordan Poole have been two of Michigan’s most efficient scorers through nine games.

Poole has an effective field goal percentage of 61.2, which is 188th in the country. So far this season, Poole has been one of Michigan’s best three point shooters, shooting 45.2 percent from three. The only Wolverine shooting better from deep is sophomore forward Isiah Livers who is shooting 50 percent from three.

Brazdeikis has been a revelation on the offensive end for the Wolverines in his first season in Ann Arbor. He has the highest offensive rating on the team at 127.3, which is the 125th best in college basketball. Even though he is a freshman, he is very adept at taking care of the ball. His turnover rate of 8.5 is the 93rd lowest in the country.

The only Wolverine with a lower turnover percentage is junior center Jon Teske whose turnover rate of 4.8 is the 20th lowest in the country. Teske is Michigan’s best finisher around the basket, making 61 percent of his two-point attempts.



While junior point guard Zavier Simpson has struggled to shoot from three this season, he has been the Wolverines best distributor. His assist rate of 35.8 percent is the 33rd best in the nation.