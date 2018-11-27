Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

After starting the season 6-0, Michigan enters a big week of games with North Carolina and Purdue coming to the Crisler Center.

Before the Wolverines take on the Tar Heels in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, here’s a deep dive into Michigan’s defensive numbers:

While Michigan coach John Beilein is well-known for his offensive wizardry, this year’s defense picks up right where last year’s left off. Per Kenpom, Michigan had the third best defense in the country last season and through six games this season, the Wolverines have the best defense in the country.

Where Michigan’s defense is at its best is defending twos. Teams are shooting just 35 percent from two, which is the best percentage in the country. That mark is over 15 percent better than the national average and just under 12 percent better than last year’s defense. This number likely will not continue to be this good as it is three percent better than the mark Cincinnati held opponents to last season, which was first in the nation.

The other area where Michigan’s defense is having great success so far this season is in not fouling its opponents. Teams have a FTA/FGA of 19.3, which is fifth in the nation and over 15 percent better than the national average. Michigan’s mark this season is ten percent better than it was last season.

From three, Michigan’s opponents are shooting 27.8 percent, which is 31rd in the nation. This is six percent below the national average.

Michigan’s strong defense is a testament to Michigan’s ability to force teams into poor shots. The Wolverines has a slightly above average block and steal percentage, but does not rank highly nationally in those categories. Michigan’s block percentage of 12.5 is 70th in the nation and its steal percentage of 9.9 is 100thin the nation

While the Wolverines don’t have a high block percentage, it is a huge increase from last year’s block percentage of 7.9, which was 238rd in the country. A big part of that jump is junior center Jon Teske who has been a defensive force down low. His block percentage of 8.6 is the 77th best in the country.

Teske Is also a major part of Michigan’s defensive rebounding efforts. Opponents only have an offensive rebounding percentage of 22.1, which is 27thin the nation and seven percent less than the national average.



