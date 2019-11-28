The Wolverines will play the winner of Oregon and Gonzaga in Friday's championship game at the Battle for Atlantis Tournament in the Bahamas.

Michigan played much of the first half of Thursday’s game without senior point guard Zavier Simpson, out with two fouls, and lost him at 5:11 when he fouled out. The Wolverines still opened a 24-point lead with their leader on the bench, withstood a furious Tar Heels rally and improved to 6-0 with a 73-64 victory.

U-M started slowly for the second straight game, falling behind 16-7. The Wolverines missed a number looks close to the rim and watched UNC frosh Cole Anthony go off early — he scored nine of his team's first 18 points — but they rallied like they did after falling behind early against Iowa State Wednesday.

Shooting guards Eli Brooks and David DeJulius were the catalysts. Brooks scored seven points in a five-minute stretch, including a triple that put the Wolverines ahead at 24-22, and DeJulius scored inside and out to push the lead to 36-29 at 3:18. DeJulius' three-pointer ended the half 39-34 Wolverines after the U-M defense tightened up.

Brooks led Michgian with 12, DeJulius added nine to lead U-M at the break.

Michigan opened the second half scoring with a Brooks runner and finish to push the lead to seven, the Wolverines’ biggest. A sloppy turnover by Simposn, though, led directly to his third foul when he tried to get the ball back.

U-M turned it over three times in the first three minutes, and Livers also picked up his third foul early in the second half, but a Brooks dunk in transition and a Teske triple from the top made it 46-36 at the first TV timeout of the second half (15:36).

A dunk by Simpson and a tough drive and finish by DeJulius made it 50-36, though Simpson picked up his fourth foul and went to the bench at the 15-minute mark.

Michigan continued to open it up. Livers finished in transition, and the Wolverines started to pour it on. Brooks and freshman Franz Wagner tripled, Brooks hit another runner off the glass and it was 60-36 Wolverines at 11:15, forcing a North Carolina timeout after a 19-0 run.

The Tar Heels finally scored at 10:44 to end the Michigan run and scored again, but Teske ended the run with a long triple. Carolina kept the pressure on, however, in scoring the next five, including a long corner triple by frosh Cole Anthony.

It was 63-49 at 7:02, forcing a Michigan timeout.

Anthony scored inside again, and just like that it was a 12-point game with six minutes remaining. The Wolverines couldn’t buy a bucket before Livers finally answered at 6:16 with a huge triple, but he missed another after an Anthony make and Simpson fouled out at 5:11 on a questionable call.

North Carolina continued to chip away. They cut it to 69-61 with just under three minutes to play, but neither team could score before Brooks hit a critical three-pointer at 1:12 that appeared to be the dagger. Brooks added a late free throw for the final margin.

Brooks finished with 24 points to lead U-M, while Livers added 12 and DeJulius 11 in the victory.