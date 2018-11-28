ANN ARBOR, MI — John Beilein's Michigan basketball team made yet another statement in the early part of the 2018-19 season with an 84-67 blowout of No. 11 North Carolina.

It wasn't easy early. North Carolina came out smoking against Michigan, scoring the first four points and six in a span of 1:30 to take an early lead.

The pace favored the Tar Heels and their breakneck pace, and they jumped out to a 6-2 lead before freshman Ignas Brazdeikis scored inside. He missed the and-one free throws, and sophomore Jordan Poole missed his first three shots and sophomore Isaiah Livers a dunk in a cold shooting start for the Wolverines.

Still, U-M trailed only 10-8, redshirt junior Charles Matthews helping the Wolverines keep pace with a pair of turnaround jumpers. Luke Maye’s triple from the top gave North Carolina a five-point edge at the first TV timeout.

Livers tripled from the corner, but UNC ripped off the next eight points to grab a 10-point edge, 21-11. Only a steal and finish by junior point guard Zavier Simpson slowed the bleeding.

The Wolverines stormed back. Brazdeikis drove and finished a three-point play, and then he hit a triple. Sophomore guard Eli Brooks tripled and drove and finished as part of a spurt that put the Wolverines up 24-23.

Matthews’ steal and dunk pushed the lead to five before UNC countered with a pair of Maye free throws. The Wolverines missed a couple at the rim, Matthews missed a free throw and Poole the front end of a one-and-one to keep it closer than it should have been. It was tied at 31 at 5:12 after a Harrison Brooks dunk.

U-M continued to miss open looks. Junior center Jon Teske missed a pair of threes and the front end of a one-and-one. Brazdeikis finally made the second of two free throws in the double bonus, but the Wolverines would finish the half only four of 10.

Still, they led 36-35 on a Matthews triple and closed the half with a corner three from Poole after a steal to make it 39-35 at the break.

Brazdeikis led Michigan first half scorers with 13 points, while Matthews added 11.

UNC finished the first half with 14 points in the last 13 minutes. The Tar Heels managed only one offensive rebound, their forte, in outrebounding U-M 17-15.

SECOND HALF

Poole’s early triple from the corner on a step-back move made it 44-37 and gave U-M its biggest lead. It expanded to eight on the next possession when Poole found Brazdeikis for another triple.

An alley-oop from Simpson to Teske made it 49-39 at 17:14, and the full house at Crisler Center came alive.

Leaky Black ended a Michigan run with a triple from the top at 15 minutes that cut the lead to 51-42. Matthews countered with a drive and two free throws after he was fouled, and his follow-up dunk and one made it 56-42 at 14:19.

It was so loud in Crisler that nobody heard the whistle on the foul.

It got even louder on the next possession when Livers, Teske and Matthews blocked shots on the same possession, and reached another decibel when Simpson drove and finished to make it 58-42.

The score stayed the same after Simpson missed the and-one free throw, but U-M didn’t relent. A Matthews jumper and a Poole triple expanded the lead to an even 20 at the 12-minute mark, and the rout was on. The defense, meanwhile, was stifling on the other end.

Poole’s triple and a drive and finish by Brooks made it 71-49, and it was 73-53 at 7:05, the under eight timeout.

Cameron Johnson missed an and-one free throw but followed his own shot with a triple to give UNC life. It was 73-59 after Brooks missed a lay-up and Kenny Williams tripled. It was an 11-point game when Williams tripled again on a tap-out, and a ball game once again.

But after Matthews missed the front end of a one-and-one, he hit a critical triple on the next possession to push the lead back to 14 at 4:44. Brazdeikis' jumper at 4:00 made it a comfortable 78-62, and the Wolverines closed out their seventh win of the year against no losses when Poole added a 30-foot three as the exclamation point with 25 seconds remaining.

Brazdeikis scored 24 to lead the Wolverines, while Matthews added 21 and Poole 18, including 5-of-8 from long range.



