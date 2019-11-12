In the season opener against Appalachian State, the Wolverines struggled to execute after having a comfortable lead in the second half. Tonight, the execution was superb down the stretch after trailing 41-38 at halftime.

ANN ARBOR, MICH. — Michigan Wolverines basketball got a big early-season win over Creighton at Crisler Center, 79-69. The game was a tale of two halves. After a lackluster first half defensively and on the glass, U-M picked it up and rode off to a double-digit win over the Bluejays.

The Wolverines turned to their veterans, particularly senior guard Zavier Simpson, senior center Jon Teske and junior forward Isaiah Livers for production on both ends of the floor when it mattered most.

In the first half, U-M allowed Creighton to grab 10 offensive rebounds. The Wolverines were edged out in total rebounds to the Bluejays at the halftime break 23 to 10. The second chance points were a big reason why Creighton led going into the locker room.

"We were all frustrated," Livers said following the game. "We were like, 'Man, why does the ball always bounce back to them?'"

"[Creighton] was just being more aggressive [than us] in the first half," Teske said. "They came out and kind of beat us up on the boards. We talked about that at halftime. We knew we had to change it. That’s why they got 41 points because they were getting those second chance points. We knew we had to cut that water off. In the second half, they scored 28 points and weren’t able to get those second chance points that they were able to get in the first half."

In the second half, Creighton did get 8 boards on the offensive glass, but the Wolverines had more total rebounds, 17, to the Bluejays' 15. Both Teske and Livers credit the differences in the second half to head coach Juwan Howard's halftime message.

"Coach Howard was just saying, ‘Energy — just think of it like practice,’" Livers said. "He basically used our scout team and said, ‘These guys are probably sitting on the bench upset,’ because we were guarding them all week on it and weren’t letting them get anything."

"He said not to give up those second chance points," Teske said, echoing Livers' sentiment. "They shoot a lot of threes and that means there's going to be a lot of long rebounds."

Livers scored a game-high 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting and 4-of-7 from three, good enough for his career-high mark in scoring. He came out aggressive, looking for his shot.

"[In the first game], I forced some things," Livers said of his performance in the season opener against Appalachian State. "I had five turnovers, and Coach Howard didn’t let that go all week. I was not getting five turnovers this game. I think in the first game, I was aggressive, the shots just didn’t fall in. [Tonight], I was way more comfortable and I found my spots on offense."

Teske was quiet in the first half with 5 points, but came alive late in the game. He ended up with 17 points and 7 rebounds. Simpson was finding him on the pick-and-roll, as well as on post ups. He finished with 17 points, 9 assists and 3 rebounds.

"He's one of the best passers in the nation and he's going to find you when you're open," Teske said of Simpson. "Getting him downhill, attacking — he can kick out for threes, he can throw it up to me for lobs. He's very creative off the ball screen.

"He has a great pace with the ball and he just does a great job of leading our team."

Teske acknowledged that the late game execution was not sharp in the opener against Appalachian State, but they learned from it going into this game.

"Coach Howard put us in a lot of great sets in the last couple minutes, and we were getting a lot of stops, which helped," Teske said. "Compared that to the first game, which we struggled a little bit, I think that first game really helped us tonight in executing down the stretch and that’s what we did tonight."