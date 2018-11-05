Videos: Beilein, Livers, Poole Discuss Raising A Banner Tomorrow Night
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Michigan will begin its 2018-19 campaign tomorrow night at 8:30 against Norfolk State, and will raise last season's Big Ten Tournament championship and Final Four banners beforehand.
Head coach John Beilein, sophomore forward Isaiah Livers and sophomore guard Jordan Poole all spoke this afternoon at Crisler Center about how special of a moment it'll be, and what their mindset is heading into this year.
Head coach John Beilein
Sophomore forward Isaiah Livers
Sophomore guard Jordan Poole
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook