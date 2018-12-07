Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-07 14:46:42 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Videos: Beilein, Simpson Talk South Carolina, Team's 9-0 Start

Vdda2kbbgzlwkyejmfyv
Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

Przyeqykwddmbiltuxuo
Michigan's 9-0 start is its best since starting 16-0 in 2012-13.
Michigan Men's Basketball Twitter Account

Head coach John Beilein and junior point guard Zavier Simpson met with the media this afternoon to discuss several topics, including the club's 9-0 start, Tuesday's Northwestern victory and tomorrow's showdown with South Carolina.

We have their videos below:

Head coach John Beilein


Junior point guard Zavier Simpson


---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}