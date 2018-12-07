Videos: Beilein, Simpson Talk South Carolina, Team's 9-0 Start
Head coach John Beilein and junior point guard Zavier Simpson met with the media this afternoon to discuss several topics, including the club's 9-0 start, Tuesday's Northwestern victory and tomorrow's showdown with South Carolina.
We have their videos below:
Head coach John Beilein
Junior point guard Zavier Simpson
