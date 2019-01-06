In the battle of some the best stars in the Big Ten conference, Michigan’s stars had the upper hand against IU.

Redshirt junior guard Charles Matthews and sophomore forward Jordan Poole both had 18 points to help lead Michigan past IU 74-63 Sunday afternoon at the Crisler Center.

Early on in the game, IU’s stars – senior forward Juwan Morgan and freshman guard Romeo Langford — were dealing with foul trouble. When the two had to sit, it allowed Michigan to go on a big first half run.

“It was huge,” Poole said. “It kind of took them out of their flow a little bit. We could they were pivotal to their offense and to have them sit out a couple minutes in the first half while we were able to get out on an early was definitely an early difference maker in the game.”

Matthews strong defense and transition offense helped Michigan get going early. He was all over the court for the Wolverines.

“It was a huge energy boost for him and everybody else because he does so much that isn’t charted,” Poole said. “Being able to see a leader out there hustling and being able to get easy buckets and transition and get the crowd going and give us a positive boost and positive momentum, is definitely huge.”

While Poole and Matthews had strong games, Michigan also found scoring from an unlikely source. With junior center Jon Teske dealing with foul trouble, the Wolverines turned to freshman forward Brandon Johns Jr. to help out.

“They were throwing a lot at him,” Poole said. “We know his potential and how good he could be. He’s just in a situation that a lot of freshman who come here are, getting a lot thrown at him at them, a lot of different positions, so many coverages, but he was able to come in with a clear mind and play. He has so much talent.”

Johns came into the game thinking it was like just every other game. He was a little nervous when his name got called, but when the game was over, he led his team in The Victors in the postgame locker room after scoring eight points against the Hoosiers.

The game could help to propel him later on this season.

“It boosted my confidence a little, but I still have to be ready, always have to be ready,” Johns said.”

Sophomore forward Isiah Livers had been dealing with back issues, but had been helping Johns in practice and had been teaching him different things.

“To be honest, I wasn’t up there with the confidence,” Johns said. “I was really just trying to focus on defensive concepts and I think it was a great week of practice and it really helped me with my game.”

Johns performance helped move Michigan to 15-0, but the players aren’t too focused on the record.

“It’s huge, but we’re just worried about getting better,” Poole said. “Taking every day by day, taking it game by game. Not looking too far ahead. We rarely talk about our record.”