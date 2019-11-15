TheWolverine

Videos: Juwan Howard, Players Pleased With U-M's 70-50 Win Over Elon
Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard, sophomore center Colin Castleton and sophomore guard David DeJulius met with the media tonight at Crisler to recap the club's 70-50 victory over Elon.
Howard stressed that the Phoenix are a better team than most people realize, while Castleton and DeJulius each touched on their expanded role in Michigan's offense.
RELATED: Instant Recap: U-M Handles Elon, 70-50
RELATED: Livers Talks Transition, DeJulius Discusses his new Role
Head coach Juwan Howard
Sophomore center Colin Castleton
Sophomore guard David DeJulius
