Videos: Juwan Howard, Players Pleased With U-M's 70-50 Win Over Elon

Austin Fox and Chris Balas
TheWolverine
Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard, sophomore center Colin Castleton and sophomore guard David DeJulius met with the media tonight at Crisler to recap the club's 70-50 victory over Elon.

Howard stressed that the Phoenix are a better team than most people realize, while Castleton and DeJulius each touched on their expanded role in Michigan's offense.

RELATED: Instant Recap: U-M Handles Elon, 70-50

RELATED: Livers Talks Transition, DeJulius Discusses his new Role

The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team will next play Houston Baptist a week from tonight.
Head coach Juwan Howard

Sophomore center Colin Castleton

Sophomore guard David DeJulius

