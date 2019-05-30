We'll provide updates on everything he says, with the newest updates at the top:

Juwan Howard is holding his introductory press conference as Michigan's head basketball coach this afternoon, and we are on hand to cover it.

• Warde Manuel: "I was very surprised [when Beilein left]. He called and told me he had accepted the job.

"That leads us to celebrate Juwan Howard being here today."

• Warde Manuel: "Juwan isn't here to reunite and raise banners — he's here to lead us to tremendous success.

"Jimmy and I have talked about this a lot — the issue with the banners is a decision the University made.

"I hope we see all members of the Fab Five back here next year. The banners were a University decision — we may think about it or display them in a different way.

"We can't put the records back in the book."

• Warde Manuel: "Timing is what it is in life. Timing brings pros and cons. The pool may have looked different but I don't know if the outcome would have.

"As Juwan said, it's about moving forward. Timing wasn't ideal, but the outcome is great in my opinion."

• Warde Manuel: "I'll get criticized for this too, and that's fine.

"We hire an individual, but people bring a family. Juwan and I talked about a lot of things, most of which didn't involve the X's and O's on the court.

"We wanted to get to know each other as men and as people.

"In my mind, it wasn't a risk — I was bringing a great person here and someone I thought would be a great head coach from Day 1.

"Let Juwan develop and turn into a head coach of his own. I'm going to gamble with people who love this place the way he does. I'm going to take that risk and that challenge."

• Juwan Howard: "I woke up on Monday morning at 6:45 AM and had 20-some text messages saying Beilein went to Cleveland.



"I was preparing to interview with the Minnesota Timberwolves at the time.

"I've always said there is only one job and one school I would pursue at the collegiate level.

"As I was preparing for the Minnesota interview, all I kept thinking about was Michigan, Michigan, Michigan.

"They offered me the associate head coaching position, but I said my heart is with Michigan, and it'll always be that way.

"When Michigan and Ohio State play in football, I sit there in my Michigan football jersey and my wife puts on her sweatshirt, and the kids put on their jerseys — the dog was even put on his jersey.

"We're all in. We're a Michigan family."

• Juwan Howard: "I'm all eyes and all ears to talent. I haven't pinpointed that I'm going after five-stars or one and dones. We'll meet as a staff and figure out what will give us the best chance to win."

• Juwan Howard: "I communicated with Cole Bajema's parents on the phone, and he committed thinking Beilein would be his head coach.

"He has recommitted to Michigan."

• Juwan Howard: "I look up and see the beautiful banners and think of the rich tradition here.

"1992 and 1993 were fun times, and we sacrificed a lot — we earned every minute of it. It is something on the table that we as a staff, Warde and Mark will definitely revisit.

"When? I don't know."

• Juwan Howard: "The Heat were a championship culture, and I learned under Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra.

"I helped with the game plans the last year we went to the NBA Finals with the Heat.

"Now I get the keys and get to come back to a place I call home. I'll be questioned and there will be doubts and outside voices, but I'll always fall back on the Man up above."

• Juwan Howard: "Recruiting will be the first challenge, because I want to understand all the rules. This culture will not take a step back.

"I am going to get into that NCAA rulebook and learn everything we can and can't do. I've heard there are a lot of rules in it."

• Juwan Howard: "I have a lot of respect for Coach Izzo and he sent me a nice text congratulating me.

"I'm looking forward to having our teams line up, and battling.

"Michigan has a lot of great talents at the high school level, and we're looking to continue on what Coach Beilein and his staff did here."

• Juwan Howard: "I'm working hard to get the right staff in place to help lead those young men. It's all about them — it's not about me.

"I want to have the hardest working staff and give them all the resources they need to be successful."

• Juwan Howard: "I'm sure a lot of people are doubting me being a first-year head coach. You have to start somewhere.

"Our group will fight together and will be a well-connected group, and they'll be a family. Brotherhood is everything to me."

• Juwan Howard: "Last time I walked off this court, I never thought I'd be the head coach here. I actually didn't like coaching, but I grew to embrace teaching.

"I started to get the coaching itch in my 17th year in the NBA. I'm so proud to embrace this moment and lead young men both on and off the court.

"This is a special day for me and my family, and I'm so proud."

• Juwan Howard: "I'd like to apologize for my emotions because they got the best of me. I'm all in as a Michigan Man — Go Blue."

• Juwan Howard: "This is the second biggest accomplishment in life for me. Getting a degree from Michigan was No. 1 for me That degree meant so much to life as a man, as a leader and as a father.

"It's now my goal to help lead a beautiful group how privileged they are and how special they are to be a part of the Michigan tradition.

"'I'd like to thank Warde Manuel and President Schlissel. I'd also like to thank my wife for giving me the blessings to pursue my dream job.

"I'd like to thank my college teammates — Jimmy King and I were college roommates, and he's with me here today."

• Juwan Howard: "These are tears of joy. I said I wasn't going to cry. My last press conference in this building was in 1994 when I declared for the NBA.

"I felt like I was letting down my teammates because I didn't do what I came here to do — bring a championship to this University.

"I'm back to help continue this Michigan tradition and this beautiful culture that has been here before me and whenever that day comes, after me."

• Athletic Director Warde Manuel: "This is a great day for Michigan and for our University. I want to thank all of the Regents for their leadership, along with President Schlissel.

"I'd also like to thank all the donors and many of the school's coaches, including Jim Harbaugh, Sean Bormet, Bev Plocki, Mel Pearson, etc.

"I'd like to thank all the basketball alums — Terry Mills, Jimmy King and Tim McCormick all here, and I reached out to them [during the search] and they gave great thoughts and suggestions.

"I'd also like to welcome the Howard family.

"I want to thank John Beilein and his 12 years of service here, and his family for their unwavering love for the team, this department and this University.

"He will always remain a friend and I wish him continued success.

"In the search, I was looking for high integrity and great character, and Coach Howard has great passion for this University and resonates with the people here.

"He takes great pride in development of players both on and off the court. Many people don't understand how much teaching occurs in the NBA, where he has a tremendous track record for success.

"I am confident that he'll make fans, alumni, faculty and students very proud."