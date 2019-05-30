Several of Michigan’s athletic coaches were on hand today at Juwan Howard’s introductory press conference on the Crisler Center floor, including head football coach Jim Harbaugh.

Harbaugh spoke to the media afterward, and gave his take on not only Howard, but also Athletic Director Warde Manuel and former head coach John Beilein.

The head football man was immediately asked what advice he would give to Howard, considering he’s never been a head coach before.

“I’m sure he’s well prepared,” Harbaugh insisted. “The first piece of advice I’d give him is to hit the ground running, and that every day can be one of improvement. I bet he already knows those things though.

“[It wasn’t necessarily about hiring a Michigan Man], just the right man for the job. I could see the passion he has for this place and the family man that he is, along with the vision he has for the program.”

Howard and the rest of his Fab Five members turned the Wolverines into a powerhouse during their collegiate years, leading the club to back-to-back National Title appearances in 1992 and 1993, and then an Elite Eight in 1994.

Though Harbaugh’s last year at Michigan was 1986, he explained that coming to U-M basketball games has always been a huge part of his life.

“I’ve always loved coming here,” he exclaimed, looking around and taking in the Crisler Center amenities. “As a kid, my dad would get tickets for the family and we’d come to a lot of games.

“Attending Michigan home basketball game was the thing to do and I cherish the opportunity to still come to them now, because I’ve always loved the basketball program.”

Manuel admitted this afternoon he was surprised when Beilein departed to take the Cleveland Cavaliers job, and Harbaugh echoed a similar sentiment.

He also made it clear there is absolutely no ill will toward Beilein, and that he wishes him nothing but the best.

“I was very surprised [Beilein left],” Harbaugh said. “I had a great relationship with John and I like him a lot. I admire the job he did here and wish him well — he’s a very good friend of mine and only lives a nine iron away from my house.

“John is a fabulous man and now we have another fabulous man to take his place.

“I’m so proud of Warde Manuel in his timing, execution, decisiveness and in the person he hired. We saw today that the right man was chosen and that Warde did a great job leading the search.

“I know he looked at a lot of people and hired the one he thought was best for Michigan. I’ve had a professional relationship for Warde for three years now and was lucky enough to know him during our playing days as well.

“He’s a great athletic director and a tremendous leader for our department, and that’s why I trust him so much. He found the right man.”

Despite the fact that basketball was obviously the sole reason for today’s festivities, Harbaugh was unsurprisingly asked how his football program is doing, and how he was doing personally.

Scary good is the answer he provided for both, and was asked to provide a definition of what exactly that means.

“Scary good is when you know things are going good and you realize the law of averages will catch up with you at some point,” he smiled. “You just have to work hard to keep those good times going as long as possible.

“Things are really good with the football team, great with my family and great here at Michigan.”