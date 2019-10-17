"In our culture, we’re definitely going to play hard. You have to be a competitor on that court and you have to be able to compete like it’s your last. One thing we always talk about, this is for competitors only. The game of basketball is for competitors only."

"Every player on our roster is a competitor. They love it," he said. "They’re passionate about the game of basketball; they want it. I don’t have to work hard to try and instill those values in them.

"Our guys are very accepting to everything and all the teaching that’s been happening, and it’s been a lot for them," Howard said. "We’ve had numerous practices where it’s been very energetic. No one has come in with an attitude where they feel like they know everything. They’ve been like a sponge, very engaging, eager to learn, excited about the new beginning. At the end of the day, I want them to have fun. It’s a college experience. They’re supposed to enjoy this experience."

Without going into detail on his system on either end of the court, Howard said his kids had grasped a lot of what had been taught in the early going.

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard enjoyed his first media day in Ann Arbor, opening the first part of practice. He seemed comfortable and confident while praising his players and what he's seen from them so far.

Howard talked about the competition at a number of positions along with individual players:

• On freshman wing Franz Wagner: "He's a super talented guy. His skill level for a 6-9 wing, it’s pretty dynamic.

"I think Franz has a chance to have a really good year this season. He’s proven it in practice; his teammates trust him. He’s shown that he’s very competitive not only on the offensive end, but he’s [also] a very good defensive ballplayer with his wingspan as well as his activity on the ball.

"He’s a quick learner with a high basketball IQ. He has a smooth stroke. Let me not forget, he’s also athletic, too. We’re going to be using a lot of Franz. He’s a competitor."

• On junior forward Isaiah Livers: "He’s so talented, a big size guard. I call him a big guard because of the way he shoots the ball, the way he moves out there on the floor. He’s athletic, wants to get better, hard worker ... comes in on off days getting shots up.

"He's passionate about the game of basketball. He wants it, and it’s my job to help put him in places that will utilize his strengths to help him get to where he wants to be this season.

"What he has done, which hasn’t been talked about a lot, he’s transformed his body. He’s trimmed down his weight, his body fat and is looking like he’s in the best shape [of his life] and he’s moving like that, too, on the court in practice."

• On seniors Zavier Simpson and Jon Teske: "What I’ve learned about my seniors is that they’re both great leaders. I’ll start with Zavier, for example ... one of the most vocal leaders that you could find. A guy that’s pretty much an extension of the coaching staff.

"Everything we’ve talked about with our culture, X has bought in from day one. Another thing about X is that he’s a basketball mind. He’s one of those guys where you tell him one thing, he’s quick to remember it, will pick it up right away. He’s also vocal enough where he’s a great communicator to his teammates, and his teammates trust him. I know this staff trusts him. He’s a guy with a ton of experience who has been battle tested throughout the NCAA the last three years ... NCAA Championship game, competed at the highest level. Won Big Ten championships.

"It’s good that X has a ton of experience. I wish we could have him for another season ...

"Jon is one of the best defensive bigs in the Big Ten. He had a great year last year, and I expect Jon to have another year of high-level basketball. The way he competes on the inside but also the way his basketball IQ (is), making plays at that size, being able to hit an outside shot, communicate our defense.

"I’m big on our bigs as far as communication. They have to be the loudest in the gym. They are the eyes of our defense and they have to quarterback our defense. Jon has embraced that. Now is the chance of getting him out of his comfort zone and being more of a communicator, being louder. Guys trust him. All of his teammates trust him."

• On the shooting guards: "You have David DeJulius. The guy is a sophomore, a hard-worker. He’s like X in so many ways because of the work ethic he displays ... a high-character guy, loves the game of basketball, wants to get better and eating everything up like a sponge.

"He's becoming more of a vocal leader. He’s only a sophomore, but guys trust him because he puts in the work. When your teammates see how hard you work, when you speak, they’re going to respect you. That’s just evident not only on the high school level, the NCAA level, the NBA level for sure. David has that makeup.

"[Junior] Eli Brooks, I see why Coach [John] Beilein played him his freshman year because the kid is so talented. He’s a combo guard that can play both positions, excellent shooter, high character guy that competes. There’s always something that Eli surprises you with each and every day.

"Adrien Nunez is a very good shooter, one of the best shooters on the team. His numbers have proven it in practice. He’s going to see some playing time. He’s another worker."

• On sophomore forward Brandon Johns: "Brandon is a very athletic guy who has a beautiful stroke on his jump shot. I’m just instilling more and more confidence in Brandon. He’s competing hard in practice; he’s grasping a lot of the new responsibilities and teaching what is asked of him.

"He’s a joy to work with. He’s a coachable kid, high character. I see that he’s going to have his chance to play a lot this year. As he knows, it starts in practice. You have to earn your minutes."

Overall, Howard said, he has a group that loves to work.

"I have a team that loves to get in the gym and get better. That’s what it’s about," he said. "When you have guys that you don’t have to police it as a coach and beg them to come in on off days and get their work in ...

"When I’m in the office working or watching film, I don’t care what time it is ... one time at 10:30 at night I was here working and all of a sudden I heard music playing because my office is right behind the PDC. The music is blasting. I enjoy it. The guys are getting their work in.

"Whatever it takes for you to get into that zone to make you feel comfortable to get you into the gym to work out, you can blast your music. Whatever music it is, I don’t care. At 10:30 I heard music playing, and there’s always one or two guys in there working out. It’s not policed by me ... they do it because they want to do it."



