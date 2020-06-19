Monday was the first day college coaches were allowed to initiate contact with recruits in the 2022 class ... Juwan Howard isn't wasting time. He's offered two more 2022s this week, the latest small forward Jarace Walker.

U-M joins Maryland, Georgetown, Florida, Virginia Tech, Arkansas, LSU and Villanova, with more sure to follow.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook