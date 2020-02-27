“I walk on the Diag. Passing out donuts … I enjoy that. I enjoy being part of this Block ‘M.’ I really admire our athletes, not only here at Michigan but all over across the world I know it’s challenging, but to see how they are being able to do something they enjoyed doing as kids growing up and play the sport they always wanted to play …”

“I’m gonna be me,” he said with a smile and a grin. “That’s all I know. I was that way when I played here. I’m not going to change now as a coach. Why?

He took the praise in stride, almost embarrassed by the compliments.

Michigan Wolverines head basketball coach Juwan Howard is already one of the more popular guys on campus, just as he was when he played with the Fab Five in the early 1990s. Other coaches have praised him for being approachable, lending his support to their programs … and he’s just getting started, he insisted Thursday.

He knows how hard it can be, he added, but he also understands how fun it is, too. He had his share of huge moments as a player, and he’s enjoying watching others do their thing in the sports they love.



“I enjoy going to the games and supporting women’s basketball. I understand we’re going to have a nice match Friday — gymnastics is competing at Crisler. I will be there,” he said. “I’m looking forward to the softball games. I love football. That’s my passion right there … I am going to try to catch a soccer game, as well as lacrosse. I’m learning more about lacrosse … my daughter plays lacrosse, but I still don’t know too much about it.

“I love sports. I want to go to tennis games. I don’t know how to play, but I love it. Serena Williams is my favorite athlete. Serena, I want you to know this … I’m your biggest fan.”

NOTES

• Former Michigan coach John Beilein stepped down as head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers after only half a season. Howard said he’d be there for him if he needed anything.

“Coach, I really respect his position … he knew what was best for him and his family,” Howard said. “The decision he made; I respect it. I’m always here, and I know he’s always been there for me to help him. I will always lend my support to Coach Beilein.”

• Wisconsin is 10-6 in Big Ten play and a game ahead of the Wolverines in the standings. The Badgers are riding a four-game winning streak and playing well.

“They do a great job sharing the basketball. They’re very patient offensively,” Howard said. “They’re very patient when it comes to getting in their sets, running their offense, being patient trying to make sure that when a defense whatever it throws at you, they want a defense to make a mistake. So, it’s very important for us to be very disciplined”

The Badgers are among the best in the conference at spreading the floor and featuring shoots at every position.

“That’s challenging. They spread you out, have guys who can make three pointers not only a step behind a three, but I’m talking about two to four steps behind the three,” he said. “It’s going to be important that we guard the three-point line and expect long rebounds.

“That’s another thing … when they get offensive rebounds, they always find one another out there on the perimeter. So, we have to keep them off the glass and limit their second chance opportunities.”

• Sophomore guard David DeJulius is learning from Zavier Simpson, and he’s becoming a leader on both ends of the floor.

“David has been great in practice from the time back in September. I recall how active he was, communicating with the guys, just saying all the right stuff about holding guys accountable when we were lacking energy in practice one day,” Howard said. “It was great to hear from a young guy, a sophomore.

"Seeing the growth … I empowered it, I welcome it, because all that’s going to do is help prepare him as a guy that’s in his position being a point guard, being able to take on a team and lead a team.”

