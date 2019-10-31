Juwan Howard 'Pumped' For First Game As U-M Head Coach
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — New Michigan basketball head coach Juwan Howard met with the media Thursday ahead of the exhibition game against Saginaw Valley State on Friday (7:00 PM, BTN+). Friday night's game will be Howard's first as U-M's head man on the bench.
The exhibition game is an opportunity to see what kind of team Howard has heading into the start of the regular season and how it will respond to being in game situations.
"I’m trying to make sure we have some kind of carry over to the practices that we’ve had," Howard said about what he's looking for from Friday's exhibition. "We’ve had some very good, competitive practices where our guys have really gotten into each other, challenged each other, held each other accountable, which is good.
"Our defense has really picked up really strong. Offensively, we still have a lot of work to do as far as clean up areas. Tomorrow, I expect that we’re going to give our best competitive energy and effort."
Howard will likely go well beyond his rotation and deep into his bench on Friday.
"What I haven’t thought about as far as rotations yet," he said. "But, I do want to get our starters out there to get some good quality minutes, to get some good reps of playing together, just to see where we are and how we have to prepare for a team like Appalachian State.
Freshman guard Franz Wagner has a fracture in his wrist and will miss extended time with the injury. U-M will need to find others to step up in his absence.
"Franz is a guy we’re going to truly miss, unfortunately with his injury," Howard said. "He was having a really good summer and preseason. His preseason was pretty strong up until that point where he injured his hand.
"There are going to be many guys that have to step up. I like to call it ‘by committee.’ You’ll see a guy by the name of Brandon Johns. Colin Castleton will get some shot at the four. All hands on deck.
Johns missed some practice time preseason with a sprained ankle, but he played in Monday night's open scrimmage in front of fans, and will play Friday.
"We have an amazing athletic staff, a great medical staff," Howard exclaimed. So, [strength and conditioning coach] Jon Sanderson along with [athletic trainer] Alex Wong have gotten him back sooner than expected.
"Brandon wants to be out there. Unfortunately for him, it would’ve been great to see him out there when we played against the University of Detroit, but he’s been there in practice every day, sitting there learning new concepts, new plays, things of that nature. It’ll be good to see tomorrow how that will translate into a game setting."
Howard acknowledged that the Wolverines will have to endure some growing pains early in the season as they get acclimated to the new system that is being implemented.
"Yes, I do expect to hit some bumps where it’s going to take time for guys to adjust," Howard said. "Our team is used to a certain way how they played.
"Especially a guy, for example, Eli where this is his third year. Two years under Beilein and a guy like ‘X’ [Zavier Simpson] who has been here for four years and Jon [Teske]. And now you have a coach who implemented a new system and it just shows you their level of intelligence, their basketball IQ, their willingness to learn, has been awesome.
"I’m very fortunate to have a group that has accepted the ‘new new.’ And, what do I mean by that? New staff, new terminology, new offensive philosophy, new defensive philosophy. So, what makes this job so much fun to come here to work every day is that working with 15 guys that all bought in and are willing to learn."
For Howard personally, it will be special to coach in his first game as the head coach, even if it is an exhibition contest.
“Of course, I’m not going to sit here and kid you guys that will I have some kind of nervous butterflies," Howard admitted. "Of course, I will. I think that’s natural. It shows how much I really care and enjoy it.
"I’m going to treat it just like a regular season game. I’m not looking at it like it’s a game that doesn’t count. We’re going to play like we’re playing against the No. 1 ranked team here in college basketball. I am going to be pumped about it."
Notes
• U-M had an open scrimmage on Monday in front of fans, as the team played against each other. It also had a closed scrimmage against University of Detroit Mercy on Oct. 24 when the Wolverines edged the Titans 82-75.
"What I was most pleased with was our level of competition, especially in the first half," Howard said of the scrimmage against UDM. "In the first half, I think our guys did a very good job of competing hard. I think that translated to what our identity is going to be.
"As far as our team, it’s going to be extremely competitive, playing hard-nosed basketball where we defend, play with effort and energy."
In that scrimmage, sophomore guard David DeJulius is one that impresses the head coach.
"[DeJulius has] been that guy that really sticks out in my mind as far as the person that has made some big strides from when I first arrived to where he is now. David has an unbelievable work ethic. He’s done a phenomenal job with his shooting. He’s been in the film room with Coach [Howard] Eisley learning our offense. That area, he’ll get better with. Not just with David but with our team in general.
"David is now taking on that responsibility of becoming more of a point guard. But, we’re going to need his scoring and level of toughness. Overall, I’m pleased with where he.
"Just before I was walking over here, David was in the gym working out with his headphones on, shooting with one of our managers. You can never question David and Zavier’s work ethic."
• Along with Wagner when he returns, there will have to be others on the wing that step up as U-M lost several on the wing and in the backcourt to the NBA after last season. Sophomore guard Adrien Nunez and freshman guard Cole Bajema have been pegged as two that may help fill those roles.
"Adrien is truly going to play," Howard said. "Cole is fighting hard to crack the rotation, but these last few practices, Cole has been playing with a lot of confidence, playing comfortable with himself. I expected Cole for the first few weeks as a freshman that everything he’s learning, new concepts, new terminology, a new responsibility of defending. I’m not sure how he defended in high school but college and the NBA, it’s a different level.
"Cole is trying to do everything he can to help the team and improve individually. We’re going to do our best as a staff in preparing him. But, we’re going to need him through the course of the season.
"I challenge all our players, Adrien included, on defending. I think where he can make a huge jump is defensively guarding one-on-one. Also, being in great help position and learning the team concept on our defensive principles. Offensively, he’s a very good shooter. He’s done a really good job with our numbers and how we chart it. He’s always at the top of the list."
• Howard and former U-M head coach and current Cleveland Cavaliers head coach John Beilein met and talked recently. The two have carried on a relationship with mutual respect through the years when Howard was an assistant coach with the Miami Heat.
"I can say this, yes we did meet," Howard said. "I drove to Cleveland last week. We had a great meeting. It was my idea. I wanted to sit down and talk to him. I’ve always done this — when he was the head coach here and I was an assistant coach in Miami, we developed that relationship. I’ve always respected that basketball knowledge of the game.
"He’s one of those guys that I would put on that basketball Mount Rushmore. That’s some pressure on him, but it’s a compliment to him. He’s like that Pat Riley, that Erick Spoelstra, Gregg Popovich and Steve Fisher type of guy. Those guys are the basketball Mount Rushmore that I trust their opinion. I trust their knowledge and experience. We had a very good conversation."
