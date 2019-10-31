ANN ARBOR, Mich. — New Michigan basketball head coach Juwan Howard met with the media Thursday ahead of the exhibition game against Saginaw Valley State on Friday (7:00 PM, BTN+). Friday night's game will be Howard's first as U-M's head man on the bench.

The exhibition game is an opportunity to see what kind of team Howard has heading into the start of the regular season and how it will respond to being in game situations.

"I’m trying to make sure we have some kind of carry over to the practices that we’ve had," Howard said about what he's looking for from Friday's exhibition. "We’ve had some very good, competitive practices where our guys have really gotten into each other, challenged each other, held each other accountable, which is good.

"Our defense has really picked up really strong. Offensively, we still have a lot of work to do as far as clean up areas. Tomorrow, I expect that we’re going to give our best competitive energy and effort."

Howard will likely go well beyond his rotation and deep into his bench on Friday.

"What I haven’t thought about as far as rotations yet," he said. "But, I do want to get our starters out there to get some good quality minutes, to get some good reps of playing together, just to see where we are and how we have to prepare for a team like Appalachian State.

Freshman guard Franz Wagner has a fracture in his wrist and will miss extended time with the injury. U-M will need to find others to step up in his absence.

"Franz is a guy we’re going to truly miss, unfortunately with his injury," Howard said. "He was having a really good summer and preseason. His preseason was pretty strong up until that point where he injured his hand.

"There are going to be many guys that have to step up. I like to call it ‘by committee.’ You’ll see a guy by the name of Brandon Johns. Colin Castleton will get some shot at the four. All hands on deck.

Johns missed some practice time preseason with a sprained ankle, but he played in Monday night's open scrimmage in front of fans, and will play Friday.

"We have an amazing athletic staff, a great medical staff," Howard exclaimed. So, [strength and conditioning coach] Jon Sanderson along with [athletic trainer] Alex Wong have gotten him back sooner than expected.

"Brandon wants to be out there. Unfortunately for him, it would’ve been great to see him out there when we played against the University of Detroit, but he’s been there in practice every day, sitting there learning new concepts, new plays, things of that nature. It’ll be good to see tomorrow how that will translate into a game setting."

Howard acknowledged that the Wolverines will have to endure some growing pains early in the season as they get acclimated to the new system that is being implemented.

"Yes, I do expect to hit some bumps where it’s going to take time for guys to adjust," Howard said. "Our team is used to a certain way how they played.

"Especially a guy, for example, Eli where this is his third year. Two years under Beilein and a guy like ‘X’ [Zavier Simpson] who has been here for four years and Jon [Teske]. And now you have a coach who implemented a new system and it just shows you their level of intelligence, their basketball IQ, their willingness to learn, has been awesome.

"I’m very fortunate to have a group that has accepted the ‘new new.’ And, what do I mean by that? New staff, new terminology, new offensive philosophy, new defensive philosophy. So, what makes this job so much fun to come here to work every day is that working with 15 guys that all bought in and are willing to learn."

For Howard personally, it will be special to coach in his first game as the head coach, even if it is an exhibition contest.

“Of course, I’m not going to sit here and kid you guys that will I have some kind of nervous butterflies," Howard admitted. "Of course, I will. I think that’s natural. It shows how much I really care and enjoy it.

"I’m going to treat it just like a regular season game. I’m not looking at it like it’s a game that doesn’t count. We’re going to play like we’re playing against the No. 1 ranked team here in college basketball. I am going to be pumped about it."