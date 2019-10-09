But Howard has had his own share of experiences in college, the NBA and NBA coaching, and he’s ready to spread his wings.

It’s not that he doesn’t respect Beilein. The two used to get together during summers and pick each other’s brains in Ann Arbor, Howard shared, and he’s grateful for what Beilein did for his alma mater.

Michigan has opened practice for the 2019-20 season with Juwan Howard as head coach, the first time in 12 years someone other than John Beilein has been calling the shots. Howard isn’t Beilein in any way, shape or form … and he made it clear that wasn’t his goal.

“I’m sure a lot of people think, ‘you have a lot of pressure on you to try to fill those shoes,’” Howard said. “All I can say is this: I’m not going to try to be like Coach Beilein. He has his philosophy, his way of doing things. I have my philosophy, and I feel that works for our team moving forward.”



His players love his approach, too. Junior forward Isaiah Livers said he reminded him of Coach Luke Yaklich with the defense he preaches, including much of what he picked up as the defensive coordinator of sorts in Miami.

“The defensive pressure, the defensive mind, all of that,” he said. “His knowledge of the defensive side of basketball is just insane.”

He’s also recruiting in a different way, shooting for the five-stars first. He’s made final lists for several in his first year, and he’s in the final two for five-star Isaiah Todd.

“These recruits have really been excited about the new vision and what we have in store,” he said. “Now, I feel once one recruit commits, it’s going to be rapid fire. Everyone else will fall in. Who’s willing to step into the front lines and bet on themselves first?

“I bet on myself first when I stepped to the line and committed to the University of Michigan. Are you willing to bet on yourself?”

He’s adapted to the “new” generation of recruiting, he said, having added texting to his repertoire.

“I also had to get out of my comfort zone and be more of a communicator, talk on the phone. That’s how I grew up,” he said. “Early on when I was dating a girl, you had to go on the phone and talk to her, sell yourself. Sometimes when you’d call her, her parents may answer the phone and you’d have to be respectful, introduce yourself to her parents … now I have to get back into that, communicating, talking on the phone.

“A lot of guys today at this age group do not want to talk on the phone. They prefer texting. Some hold a good conversation That’s the part of recruiting that’s been a challenging part of it.”

The other part is the different layers, he added. It’s not the head coach anymore you go through … it’s the AAU coach, the handlers, possibly a sibling, he said, along with the parents. The head coach now is usually last on the list.

He still leans on his personal experience as a recruit when it comes to his pitch.

“I dive into what I’d want to hear if I was a recruit, especially [from] a new guy like myself who hasn’t been a head coach and haven’t seen us play before, really don’t know me being a part of the NBA,” he said. “That has been challenging, but I’ve also been embracing that challenge. What kids want to know from a new coach; what my style of play will be like.”

The latter is something he’s still not sharing publicly, though it figures to be more up-tempo. And while he knows it will be a challenge following Beilein and replicating his success, he said he’s looking forward to it. He said he turned down a large offer from another school when he was an assistant with the Heat, noting there was only one school he’d leave for.

Asked why he didn’t hold out for an NBA position, he simply pointed to the block ‘M’ pin on his lapel.



