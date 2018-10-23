Over the course of Jon Beilein’s tenure at Michigan, the Wolverines have been consistently one of the best offenses in the country, shooting more threes than most teams.

However, heading into this season, gone from Michigan’s roster are Duncan Robison and Moritz Wagner, the Wolverines two best three-point shooters from last season.

Without those two sharpshooters, Michigan’s offense is looking for a new identity. The Wolverines have different offensive personnel than the team that went to the NCAA Championship game in April.

Instead of lights-out shooters, Michigan has guards and wings with the ability to drive to the basket. Redshirt junior guard Charles Matthews, junior guard Zavier Simspon, freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis and sophomore guard Jordan Poole all the potential to be successful drivers.

“I think we’re going to be a downhill team this year,” Michigan assistant coach DeAndre Haynes said.

Last season, only 48.6 percent of Michigan’s points came from two-point range, which was 212nd in the nation. With the new faces emerging, Michigan will look to lean on a newfound strength.

“We definitely will have more players that can get to the basket and attack the rim,” Matthews said. “But, I think we still have a good balance amongst the team.”

Michigan likely won’t stray too far from its bread and butter perimeter attack, but the Wolverines offense may have a few new sets this season.

“We are going to add a few different wrinkles because when you have a guy like Iggy who can get downhill, a guy like (Jordan Poole), Charles, some of those different variations of our offense, we put in a couple new sets that are just for those guys, but we are going to keep some of our same offense because it worked last year. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

Michigan’s coaching staff had high praise for Brazdeikis, who will add a new element to the Wolverines’ offense.

“Iggy, he’s just barbaric,” Haynes said. “He’s one of those dudes that when he gets into the paint. He’s a tough guard. He’s going to get a lot of fouls. Zavier Simpson is going to get fouled as well as Charles. But we definitely work on our outside shooting. I think that’s one of the things that we’re going to have to get better right now. Downhill is going to be our identity right now and then guys are going to need and step up and make shots.”

Last season, Michigan had one of the worst free throw attempt rates in college basketball. With a rate of 30.7, the Wolverines had the 258st in the nation.

With a different mentality, Michigan will look to get to the line more this season.

While the Wolverines will look to play downhill, this is still a team that want to shoot threes.

“It brings a little bit of a different aspect to it, but Coach (Beilein) is going to stay true to himself,” freshman guard Eli Brooks said. “We have the ability to shoot the ball.”