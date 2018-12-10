Despite Its 2-0 Week, Michigan Remains At No. 5 In Latest AP Poll
Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!
After its thrilling 62-60 victory at Northwestern on Tuesday and its 89-78 win over South Carolina on Saturday, Michigan remained at No. 5 in today's AP poll.
Some expected the Wolverines to potentially move up after No. 1 Gonzaga lost to No. 7 Tennessee yesterday in Phoenix, but that wasn't the case.
Instead, the 7-1 Volunteers rose all the way to No. 3, while the Bulldogs only fell three spots to No. 4.
Kansas, meanwhile, once again took over as the No. 1 club (despite a nail-biting 63-60 win over New Mexico State on Saturday night), while Duke slid in to the No. 2 spot.
Four other Big Ten teams made appearances in the top-25 as well — No. 9 Michigan State, No. 15 Ohio State, No. 16 Wisconsin and No. 22 Iowa.
Nebraska, Maryland and Purdue were right on the cusp, though, at No. 26, No. 27 and No. 31, respectively.
It should also be noted that North Carolina and Villanova — two clubs Michigan defeated this season — checked in at No. 12 and No. 17, respectively.
At 10-0, the Wolverines are just one of nine unbeaten teams remaining in college basketball, with the other eight being Buffalo, Furman, Houston, Kansas, Nevada, St. John's, Texas Tech and Virginia.
Michigan is now No. 1 in the new NET Rankings
The NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) is a new metrics system that replaced the RPI and is an element the NCAA Tournament selection committee will use come March.
It takes into account efficiency, strengths of opponents, winning percentage, scoring margin and an algorithm that rewards teams based on level of competition and where games are played.
The first set of NET rankings were released Nov. 26, and Michigan debuted at No. 4 in them. The Wolverines have worked their way up to No. 1, however, and are followed by Duke at No. 2, Virginia at No. 3, Gonzaga at No. 4 and Texas Tech at No. 5.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook