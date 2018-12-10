Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

After its thrilling 62-60 victory at Northwestern on Tuesday and its 89-78 win over South Carolina on Saturday, Michigan remained at No. 5 in today's AP poll.

Some expected the Wolverines to potentially move up after No. 1 Gonzaga lost to No. 7 Tennessee yesterday in Phoenix, but that wasn't the case.

Instead, the 7-1 Volunteers rose all the way to No. 3, while the Bulldogs only fell three spots to No. 4.

Kansas, meanwhile, once again took over as the No. 1 club (despite a nail-biting 63-60 win over New Mexico State on Saturday night), while Duke slid in to the No. 2 spot.

Four other Big Ten teams made appearances in the top-25 as well — No. 9 Michigan State, No. 15 Ohio State, No. 16 Wisconsin and No. 22 Iowa.

Nebraska, Maryland and Purdue were right on the cusp, though, at No. 26, No. 27 and No. 31, respectively.

It should also be noted that North Carolina and Villanova — two clubs Michigan defeated this season — checked in at No. 12 and No. 17, respectively.

At 10-0, the Wolverines are just one of nine unbeaten teams remaining in college basketball, with the other eight being Buffalo, Furman, Houston, Kansas, Nevada, St. John's, Texas Tech and Virginia.