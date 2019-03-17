For the second time in over a week, Michigan will face Michigan State with the Big Ten title on the line.

“This is great,” Michigan head coach John Beilein said. “We have to embrace it. Michigan State’s not going away as a force in the Big Ten. Michigan’s not going away. As a result, you have two great programs.”

The Spartans won the first two games of the rivalry this season, but the Wolverines will look to get revenge Sunday at 3:30 p.m. In the Big Ten Tournament, the Spartans have defeated Ohio State 77-70 and Wisconsin 67-55.

Junior point guard Cassius Winston orchestrates Michigan State’s high-powered offense. While he is using 29.4 percent of the Spartans’ possessions, which is the 69th most in the country, his offensive rating of 122.6 is the 84th best in the nation. For such a high-usage player, Winston remains efficient. He is averaging 19.0 points and 3.2 rebounds, with an assist rate of 45.4, which is the second best in college basketball.

Not only is he a good passer, he can shoot it from three, where he is hitting 40.8 percent of his shots. He’s also skilled at drawing fouls as his rate of fouls drawn per 40 minutes is 5.4, which is good for 175th in the country.

In the two prior meetings, Winston scored 50 points and dished out 15 assists, carving up Michigan’s stout defense. However, Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo has been monitoring Winston’s minutes in the Big Ten Tournament as he only played 22 and 28 minutes against Ohio State and Wisconsin respectively.

“Once it’s championship time, it doesn’t really matter,” Winston told reporters. “Nobody’s tired, nobody’s hurt. We’re going to be ready and full-go….I feel like it’s a fresh star, a whole new game, they’re probably a whole new team, and we’re probably a whole new team. And it’s for a championship. Whatever happened in the past doesn’t matter, it’s the game ahead.”

Junior center Nick Ward has come back from his injury in the Big Ten Tournament, but he has only played 12.5 minutes per game in his return. In those two games, he has gone four of six from the field and grabbed five rebounds. Ward is adroit at drawing fouls as his fouls drawn per 40 minutes ratio is 7.5, which is the fourth highest in college basketball. He is skilled around the rim, shooting 60.2 percent from two-point range.

With Ward absent prior to the Big Ten Tournament, sophomore forward Xavier Tillman had played well in his stead. He combined for 30 points in the previous two games between these teams. The area where Tillman is at his best is on the offensive glass where he as a rebounding percentage of 12.5, which is the 76th best in the country. He’s also a force on defense where he has a block percentage of 7.5, which is good for 79th in the nation. His two-point field goal percentage of 65.9 is the 43rd highest in college basketball.

Senior guard Matt McQuaid is the Spartans best shooter with a three-point percentage of 42.3, which is the 105th best in the country. In the Big Ten Tournament, he has scored 20 points and has gone two of six from three.

Senior forward Kenny Goins is also a strong shooter from deep, shooting 39.1 percent from three this season. On the defensive glass, he has a rebounding percentage of 22.6, which is 112th in the country and has a block percentage of 4.8, which is 199th in the country. In the two Big Ten Tournament games, he has scored 21 points and has made six of his 15 attempts from three.

Freshman forward Aaron Henry has played in every game this season for the Spartans and is averaging 5.4 points per game. In the Big Ten Tournament, he’s scored 13 points and gone 6 of 16 from the field.

Due to Michigan State monitoring Winston’s minutes, the Spartans have turned to freshman point guard Foster Loyer to play a larger role. In the Big Ten Tournament, he has played in 30 minutes after sparingly playing in conference play. Against Ohio State in the quarterfinals, he played 18 minutes and went five of seven from three. He was not able to follow up his performance against Wisconsin and he went scoreless.