With Michigan 17-0 and sitting No. 2 in the Associated Press, the Wolverines rank near the top of national college basketball power rankings. Here’s where Michigan slots in:

• The Wolverines remain at No. 1 in NCAA.com’s power rankings.

“Rolling. The Wolverines are undefeated at 17-0 and unfazed,” Andy Katz writes.

U-M Opponents in Power Rankings: Michigan State at No. 5, Maryland at No. 14, Villanova at No. 15, North Carolina at No. 19, Iowa at No. 24, Minnesota at No. 28, Purdue at No. 29, Indiana at No. 35

• After Duke fell at home against Syracuse Monday night 95-91, ESPN moved up Michigan to No. 1 in its power rankings.

“Since Michigan started really rolling in late November, people have circled the next two weeks as potential spots for a first Wolverines loss,” Jeff Borzello writes. “On Saturday, they head to the Kohl Center to face what could be a desperate Wisconsin team. And then next week, it's off to Bloomington to play Indiana. If John Beilein's team survives those two, it's going to get awfully interesting.”

U-M Opponents in Power Rankings: Michigan State at No. 7 and UNC at No. 14

• Michigan remains at No. 1 in the Busting Brackets power rankings.

“Michigan has done absolutely nothing to deserve dropping from my top spot in these rankings,” Lukas Harkins writes. “Sure, many can make their arguments for one of the next four teams to land this spot but I am sticking with the Wolverines due to their sheer dominance to this point in the year. In addition to being one of the last undefeated teams remaining in the nation, Michigan has won all but two of their 17 games by more than 10 points. That is an absurd statistic considering this is a team that prides itself on defense and pacing.

"Head coach John Beilein has clearly emerged as one of the nation’s best sideline leaders and his impact on the program in recent years cannot be understated. After losing in the national championship game a year ago, this team looks hungry to avenge that defeat and cut down the nets this time around. And while there are certainly plenty of worthy adversaries in the top-5 and beyond, this Michigan team has all of the ingredients to make a run happen in March.

U-M Opponents in Power Rankings: Michigan State at No. 5, North Carolina at No. 17, Maryland at No. 19, Villanova at No. 22 and Indiana at No. 24,

• Inside the Hall has Michigan as the No. 1 team in its Big Ten conference power rankings.

“Until further notice, consider the Wolverines the best team in this conference and a national title contender,” Ben Ladner writes. Michigan is skilled, balanced, well-coached, and connected on both ends of the floor. Its offense isn’t quite elite, but there could be untapped potential on that side of the ball. This team is a joy to watch and a pain to play. Every team that has gone up against that this season has learned that the hard way.”