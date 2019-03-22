That, of course, caught Poole's attention. He put his arm around Haynes' shoulder to share the interview and listen in.

Haynes was talking to the media about junior point guard Zavier Simpson and his "pit bull" mentality when Poole walked into the locker room from the interview stage. That's when Haynes went to work, noting he also had a "poodle" in Poole.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Michigan assistant DeAndre Haynes had some fun at shooting guard Jordan Poole's expense Friday ... as usual, Poole took it in stride.

"Zavier is one of those guys that started it, actually bought a dog chain. He's got that pit bull mentality, where he'll get up in you" Haynes said. "He's probably one of the best point guards in this league, one of the best defenders in the league, a first team all-defensive team. He's just a tough guard.

"I tell everybody if they've got a good guard, I'm never worried because I know he's going to do his thing."

Haynes then paused and tried to save face with his shooting guard.

"Then I've got another pit bull right here [in Poole]," he said with a laugh.

Poole played along when asked what he thought he was.

"I just look good," Poole said. "I'm a different dog every day, apparently, to him. I'll take whatever he gives me."

Poole was outstanding defensively in a 74-55 win over Montana, something they'll need more of to make a run. Haynes essentially called him a work in progress.

"I hold him to a higher standard. I'm on him really hard," he said. "He needs to pick up his defense a little bit, which I know he has been doing.

"He's getting there. He's growing. He's a baby pit right now in the making. He's training right now to turn into an animal."

"I think I'm more like a teenage husky, something like that," Poole interrupted.

"See. That's the problem," Haynes said with a laugh. "That's the difference. He wants to be good looking. 'X' is that pit bull."

"Pit bulls go through that stage where they get ugly," Poole joked. "I don't get that stage."

Poole wasn't great offensively against the Grizzlies, but he didn't let it affect his defense. He made one of three triples on his way to 10 points but was dialed in defensively.

Head coach John Beilein said he "wasn't going to touch it" when asked about the poodle/pit bull comment, but he did have praise for his sophomore.

"His numbers yesterday defensively for efficiency were tremendous. For his minutes I think it was .2 rating, which was one of our better ratings yesterday for how he guarded," Beilein said. "He's capable of doing it.

"Like most players, his offense affects his defense. And yesterday he did not have a great offensive day, but his defense was not affected. That's a big step for him."

