The former two have already announced their intentions to remain in the 2019 NBA draft, while the latter has yet to make a final decision.

The official 66-man NBA combine invitee list was revealed this afternoon, and redshirt junior guard Charles Matthews, sophomore guard Jordan Poole and freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis were all included on it.

The combine will run from May 14-19 in Chicago, while the draft itself will take place on June 20.

The deadline for early entrants to withdraw, meanwhile, is June 10 at 5 PM ET.

Believe it or not, the Wolverine trio actually makes up nearly half of the seven players from the Big Ten invited to the annual event, with the only other four being Purdue junior guard Carsen Edwards, Maryland sophomore center Bruno Fernando, Indiana freshman guard Romeo Langford and Nebraska junior forward Isaiah Roby.

Michigan went 30-7 last year and made the Sweet Sixteen (where it fell to Texas Tech), and actually became just the fifth team in school history to hit the 30-win plateau.

The last time U-M saw three of its players depart early for the NBA draft was following the 2013-14 campaign, when guard Nik Stauskas, forward Glenn Robinson and center Mitch McGary all decided to get a head start on their pro careers.