Michigan Wolverines Basketball: NBA Summer League — How U-M Alums Fared
Michigan sent several players to the pros under head coach John Beilein, including Beilein himself, now with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Many are playing in the NBA's Summer League. Here's where they are and how they fared Monday night:
Game are taking place in Salt Lake City, Utah and Sacramento, Calif. Monday through Wednesday and pick up again Friday.
The list:
Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (Played at U-M from 2014-2018), Cleveland Cavaliers: Beilein is giving his former player a look after Abdur-Rahman finished with 6.5 points, 1.9 assists and 1.6 rebounds per game with the G-League's Canton Charge last year. He's a long shot, and he'll have to play better than he did last night to have any shot. He went scoreless in 21 minutes played, 0-for-4 from the field (0-for-2 from long range) and notched one assist, one rebound and three turnovers in a 97-89 loss to San Antonio.
Darius Morris (2009-2011), San Antonio Spurs: Morris has enjoyed a cup of coffee in the NBA but not much more after leaving U-M following his sophomore year. Morris started for Santa Cruz in the G-League last yer after spending time in China and averaged 15.2 points (40.2 percent shooting) and six assists per game. He registered seven points and four assists in 18 minutes during San Antonio's win over the Cavs.
Jordan Poole (2017-2019), Golden State Warriors: Poole was the Warriors' surprise first round pick, taken 28th overall pick on June 20th. He'll get a look given that Klay Thompson will be sidelined with an ACL injury suffered in the NBA Finals. He went 0-for-6 from long range and 3-for-12 overall in his first Summer League game, an 81-77 loss to Sacramento, adding one assist.
Duncan Robinson (2014-2018), Miami Heat: Robinson was one of the elite shooters in the league with the G-League's Sioux Falls Skyforce last year, averaging 21.4 points per game and earning a contract with the Miami Heat. He recently signed a two-year deal with the club and notched 17 points (5-for-8 FG, 3-for-5 3FG) in his first Summer League game, a 106-79 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.
D.J. Wilson (2014-2017), Milwaukee Bucks: Wilson was a bit player last year for the Bucks, seeing action in 48 games, but he made some progress. He'll play his first game Friday in Las Vegas against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Ignas Brazdeikis (2018-19), New York Knicks: Brazdeikis went No. 47 overall after earning Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors and will play his first game Friday in Las Vegas against New Orleans.
Zak Irvin (2013-2017), New York Knicks: Irvin averaged 11.8 points and 8.6 rebounds per game in 30 contests with the G-League Westchester Knicks last year. He'll also play Friday.
Moritz Wagner (2015-2018), Washington Wizards: Wagner was recently traded to the Wizards from the Los Angeles Lakers and is a good bet to play when the Wizards open Summer League play Saturday night against New Orleans.