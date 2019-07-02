Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Michigan sent several players to the pros under head coach John Beilein, including Beilein himself, now with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Many are playing in the NBA's Summer League. Here's where they are and how they fared Monday night:

Game are taking place in Salt Lake City, Utah and Sacramento, Calif. Monday through Wednesday and pick up again Friday.

The list:

Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (Played at U-M from 2014-2018), Cleveland Cavaliers: Beilein is giving his former player a look after Abdur-Rahman finished with 6.5 points, 1.9 assists and 1.6 rebounds per game with the G-League's Canton Charge last year. He's a long shot, and he'll have to play better than he did last night to have any shot. He went scoreless in 21 minutes played, 0-for-4 from the field (0-for-2 from long range) and notched one assist, one rebound and three turnovers in a 97-89 loss to San Antonio.

Darius Morris (2009-2011), San Antonio Spurs: Morris has enjoyed a cup of coffee in the NBA but not much more after leaving U-M following his sophomore year. Morris started for Santa Cruz in the G-League last yer after spending time in China and averaged 15.2 points (40.2 percent shooting) and six assists per game. He registered seven points and four assists in 18 minutes during San Antonio's win over the Cavs.