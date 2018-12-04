Michigan head coach John Beilein met the media Monday to talk Northwestern and more. We tackle his comments in News & Views format.

NEWS: Michigan is a six-point favorite on the road at Northwestern Tuesday night. U-M has lost three straight on the road to the Wildcats.

BEILEIN: “We had a good three-game home stand here. It’s exciting to go to Northwestern … we expect it will be a capacity crowd. It is most times we’ve gone there. It’s a little change from last year. They are playing a little differently, and you can see they are playing all man-to-man right now. They played almost all zone last year.”

VIEWS: They caught U-M off guard with a different look on defense in Ann Arbor, forcing the Wolverines to muck it out for an ugly win. Chances are the Wildcats will do something similar.

Purdue did the same last year by switching screens. When they tried it again this year, Beilein’s team was very well prepared for it. That’s the beauty of a well-coached team. Fool me once …