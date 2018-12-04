Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

Before Michigan begins to its last stretch of nonconference games, the No. 5 Wolverines travel to Evanston, Illinois, to play Northwestern in their first road Big Ten game of the season Tuesday.

The game tips off at 9 p.m. and can be seen on Big Ten Network.

Michigan has struggled at Northwestern in recent years. The Wolverines have lost three straight at Northwestern and five out of their last seven. All time against Northwestern, Michigan is 112-59 and John Beilein is 13-7 against the Wildcats.

Heading into this contest, the Wildcats are 6-2 on the season. In their last game, Northwestern fell 68-66 at Indiana. The Wildcats have also lost to Fresno State 78-59 on a neutral court.

Northwestern’s offense has struggled so far this season. The Wildcats have an adjusted efficiency of 107.5, which is 91st in the nation and their effective field goal percentage of 50.1 is the 194th in the nation. Northwestern doesn’t shoot well from their as its three-point percentage of 32.6 percent is 207th in the country.

The area where Northwestern’s is the best is sharing the ball. The Wildcats assist on nearly 60 percent of their made field goals, which is 37th in college basketball.

Northwestern’s defense will offer Michigan a stiff test as its adjusted defensive efficiency is 94.3, which is 29th in the nation. The Wolverines have one of the best turnover percentages in the country, but that will be challenged by the Wildcats defense which has a high turnover percentage.

Senior forward Vic Law is off to a strong start in his final season for Northwestern. Over the course of his career, Law has steadily increased his three-point percentage culminating his percentage of 44.7 percent from three so far this season.

Senior center Derek Pardon is getting to the free throw line at a high rate. Pardon’s free throw rate of 68.2 percent is 57th best in the nation. Pardon averages 13.8 points and a team-high 9.6 rebounds per contest.

His offensive rebounding prowess is one of the best in the country as he has an offensive rebounding percentage of 17.0, which is the 16th best. Not only can he rebound, he is the most efficient Wildcat, with an effective field goal percentage of 64.3 percent, which is the 112nd best in the country.

Redshirt junior forward A.J. Turner sat out last season after transferring from Boston College. Turner is averaging 10.0 points per game and gets to the free throw line at a high clip. Turner’s free throw rate of 53.2 is the 170th best in the country.

Turner is not the only transfer who is playing a significant role for Northwestern. Senior guard Ryan Taylor transferred from Evansville and is averaging 13.4 points per game.