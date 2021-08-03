Michigan Wolverines Basketball Offers 2023 PG Gabe Cupps

U-M has had plenty of good luck in the state of Ohio over the last decade and a half, including Trey Burke, Caris LeVert, Jon Teske and Xavier Simpson. Cupps is another Buckeye state point guard with offers from Indiana, Ohio State and others.

“I will be looking for someone who wants me; a program I want to get involved with," he said. "I am looking for a program whose core values are similar to mine and have coaches I want to be around and players I want to be around ... and I want to win.”

From Rivals.com's Jamie Shaw:

"Cupps knows how to run a team, he is an extension of the coach on the floor and knows not only what he needs to do each possession, but also understands where everyone needs to be. He has good floor vision and is an excellent shooter off the catch. As he continues to get stronger, and his athleticism catches up, expect for Cupps to continue to rise as a prospect. There is a lot to like with how he plays the game."

Per TheHoosier.com:

He is more of a pass first point guard who has good athleticism and great vision. He is still developing his overall offensive skillset in terms of scoring the ball, but he can get into the lane at will and is a very crafty player all around the court. He's a super intelligent player for his age and has good pace and steadiness needed as a point guard.

"Gritty and skilled I think is how I would describe it," Cupps said. "I’ll do whatever it takes to win. I don’t turn the ball over. I can shoot it well. I get myself and others open shots."

Watch for more on Cupps in the days to come ...