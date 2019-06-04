Inside the Numbers: Juwan Howard Aces Phil Martelli Hire
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
New Michigan head coach Juwan Howard has made the hire that he needed to make.
On Monday, former St. Joseph’s head coach Phil Martelli took to Twitter to announce that he is joining Howard’s staff at Michigan. It is not yet known whether Martelli’s title will be associate head coach or assistant coach, as Martelli told CBS Sports, but his presence should be invaluable.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news