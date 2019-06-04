News More News
Inside the Numbers: Juwan Howard Aces Phil Martelli Hire

Drew Hallett • TheWolverine
@DrewCHallett
Staff Writer
New Michigan head coach Juwan Howard has made the hire that he needed to make.

On Monday, former St. Joseph’s head coach Phil Martelli took to Twitter to announce that he is joining Howard’s staff at Michigan. It is not yet known whether Martelli’s title will be associate head coach or assistant coach, as Martelli told CBS Sports, but his presence should be invaluable.

