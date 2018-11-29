Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-29 08:58:49 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Basketball Photos And Highlights: U-M 84, North Carolina 67

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh
Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

Michigan thrashed UNC, 84-67. Here are several photos courtesy of USA TODAY Sports Images.

Ff1n5pu1xjean8vhw0pu
The opening tip.
USA TODAY Sports Images
Ekyxysfsqcdvdcsi6lzs
Jon Teske scores inside. Teske dominated on the defensive end.
USA TODAY Sports Images
Aypsssfdhzjsgirbcvwv
Iggy Brazdeikis scored 24 to lead Michigan.
USA TODAY Sports Images
Rtv31tfwy4fxp7zs12az
Charles Matthews scored 21 points in U-M's win.
USA TODAY Sports Images
Bs8e5sfxq7dxkofivirj
Matthews throws down.
USA TODAY Sports Images
Lwq8jxbojmyxxrwehwuv
Mathews and Michigan played stifling defense.
USA TODAY Sports Images
K5bynnv3zv56m7ou9894
USA TODAY Sports Images
F9qvbbp7kes35pkjf2r9
Zavier Simpson ran the show and scored just enough scoring for U-M.
USA TODAY Sports Images
Tskkia14cmlzzweejay0
Brazdeikis celebrates a huge win.
USA TODAY Sports Images
Vfysaw4rqf41fuzd7mg9
USA TODAY Sports Images
Gk7bdxgzqqlx8kzhkjmg
Matthews with the follow.
USA TODAY Sports Images
R1evbgkmukv9nrtcoso2
USA TODAY Sports Images
Ah3mqbvgb5uu2gppz8ks
Jordan Poole for two of his 18 points.
USA TODAY Sports Images
Kxmhm4g58z5zutuarbps
Brazdeikis in traffic.
USA TODAY Sports Images
Ixskuj3x3tukply78yrm
Celebrating a win.
USA TODAY Sports Images
Uhtqcldupmdfxjmw3bct
Roy Williams was stunned by Michigan's dominance.
USA TODAY Sports Images
Yypaaufctgejypr4bdvo
Matthews looks for room.
USA TODAY Sports Images
Occtlp3wtfxup0uxqbp9
USA TODAY Sports Images
X28sp5nnxa1jsc9by0zv
Brazdeikis defends.
USA TODAY Sports Images
O6gomneqzyjhosjwmhi3
Matthews defends.
USA TODAY Sports Images
Jabzn1vtzs9o3p0gvuu0
Williams teaches.
USA TODAY Sports Images
Vkw1kyninqdfermxnxuz
Matthews looks for room.
USA TODAY Sports Images
Foqt2upgmf7atwq8t86m
Teske directs traffic rom the bench.
USA TODAY Sports Images
Qaq10lwdnfvry0coyxgo
Simpson plays stifling defense ... again.
USA TODAY Sports Images
O5tgl4sfdgtjfnaxzacp
U-M celebrates a win.
USA TODAY Sports Images

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}