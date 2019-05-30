Michigan Wolverines Basketball Photo Gallery: Juwan Howard Press Conference
Jim Harbaugh, Mel Pearson, Carol Hutchins, Jimmy King and several current Wolverine hoopers were in attendance for new basketball coach Juwan Howard's press conference. The new coach could not keep his emotions in as he was introduced and definitely spoke from the heart during his first media availability as Michigan's head man. Here's how it looked in photo form.
