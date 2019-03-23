Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-23 21:26:57 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Photos, Highlights From Win Over Florida

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh
Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Michigan handled Florida, 64-49, to advance to the Sweet 16 for the third straight year. Here are photos and highlights.

Aogrodim9bxzakmnmgva
The Tip.
USA TODAY Sports Images
Zaipjabnsxosfcgtn7ut
Freshman Ignas Brazdeikis finishes a dunk for Michigan's first two points.
USA TODAY Sports Images
X0igiqmzvkcqck9f8gju
Brazdeikis celebrates a dunk.
USA TODAY Sports Images
L7p3xxqof5ntjckck40k
Brazdeikis finishes.
USA TODAY Sports Images
Mbbquwb44vqwvhizp36m
John Beilein directs traffic in Michigan's win over Florida.
USA TODAY Sports Images
A1qpc2ozqwwodp2fdwpc
Jon Teske finishes with an early dunk.
USA TODAY Sports Images
Kn9lkvj8ln3hwo9owbrt
Teske goes up to finish.
USA TODAY Sports Images
Ndawbxghewjl5acu2pl5
Isaiah Livers hits a three from the corner.
USA TODAY Sports Images
Zyzhistdzvznj8ohbwab
Simpson defends the ball.
USA TODAY Sports Images
P7br7vcy26ekjjobxbrw
Brazdeikis notches a blocked shot.
USA TODAY Sports Images
Rtdjjsyt6agoup9nrqsd
Livers skies for another jump shot.
USA TODAY Sports Images
As9aiabyzkmcuqymgd9s
Livers looks to pass.
USA TODAY Sports Images
Fugqj7rs0jkj7ftdvqjn
Eli Brooks finishes at the rim.
USA TODAY Sports Images
Unacntfxxix9rjoalmcz
Brazdeikis grabs a rebound.
USA TODAY Sports Images
Skybo8b2u7vpgkycl25a
Charles Matthews finishes in traffic.
USA TODAY Sports Images
Tl955lfk77sa3lcklzer
Zavier Simpson skies to finish.
USA TODAY Sports Images
O3ju8zsuymikodufe8dy
Ignas Brazdeikis gets back in transition.
USA TODAY Sports Images
Gibvmgjgz5botxehw0to
Jordan Poole glides to finish.
USA TODAY Sports Images
Qfjauzjgcum6jrisnyk0
Charles Matthews drives and dunks.
USA TODAY Sports Images
Cjxohwyhdr7wqxw72wan
More Matthews.
USA TODAY Sports Images

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}