 TheWolverine - Michigan Basketball Podcast: Balas, Schillers On U-M's Hot Start
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-13 16:09:28 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Basketball Podcast: Balas, Schillers On U-M's Hot Start

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

The Schiller Brothers, Jeff and Greg (gesblue and MHoops1), join Chris Balas to talk Michigan basketball's hot start.

RELATED

'We Can Make A Deep, Deep Run' | Trice, Gard Impressed By Michigan

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Michigan Wolverines basketball guard Mike Smith and U-M are off to a great start in 2021.
Michigan Wolverines basketball guard Mike Smith and U-M are off to a great start in 2021. (AP Images)

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}