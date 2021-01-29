 TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Brian Boesch With John Borton
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-29 14:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Brian Boesch With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Michigan basketball radio play-by-play man Brian Boesch talks about Juwan Howard's sidelined Wolverines, on the podcast.

Boesch and senior editor dive into what U-M players are doing right now, chief concerns regarding their return, whether there will be a Big Ten Tournament, and more. Check it out.

Juwan Howard longs to be back hollering out instructions to his team in real Big Ten contests.
Here's what Boesch has to say…


