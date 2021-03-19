 TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Brian Boesch With John Borton
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-19 14:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Brian Boesch With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Michigan basketball radio play-by-play man Brian Boesch joins the podcast, discussing U-M in The Big Dance.

Boesch and senior editor John Borton talk about the upcoming Texas Southern-Michigan showdown, how much the Big Ten could flex its muscles in the NCAA Tournament, and how far the Wolverines might go.

Juwan Howard will look to lead his No. 1 seed Wolverines to a long run in the NCAA Tournament.
Here's what Boesch has to say…


