Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Brian Boesch With John Borton
Michigan basketball's radio play-by-play man Brian Boesch joins the podcast, talking Hunter Dickinson's NBA interest and more.
Boesch and senior editor John Borton take on the topic of how serious Dickinson really is, regarding his checking out the NBA — with the ability to return for his sophomore season. They also discuss Boesch's recent conversation with assistant Jay Smith, and some of the early estimations of Juwan Howard's 2021-22 crew.
Here's what Boesch has to say…
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook