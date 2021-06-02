Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Brian Boesch With John Borton

Michigan basketball's radio play-by-play man Brian Boesch joins the podcast, talking Hunter Dickinson's NBA interest and more.

Boesch and senior editor John Borton take on the topic of how serious Dickinson really is, regarding his checking out the NBA — with the ability to return for his sophomore season. They also discuss Boesch's recent conversation with assistant Jay Smith, and some of the early estimations of Juwan Howard's 2021-22 crew.