 Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Talking Recruiting, 2020-21 and Isaiah Livers
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-20 15:51:20 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Chris Balas and Jeff Schiller

Chris Balas and Jeff Schiller talk Michigan basketball and recruiting, including 2020-21 expectations.

RELATED: What Isaiah Livers' Return Means For Michigan Basketball

RELATED: What They're Saying: Outlets Analyze The Impact Livers' Return Will Have

Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard and forward Isaiah Livers will be together again in 2020-21.
