News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-13 17:21:32 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Basketball Podcast: Chris Balas & Jeff Schiller Post-Northwestern

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Chris Balas and Jeff Schiller (MHoops1) break down Michigan's win at Northwestern, much more.

Michigan Wolverines basketball big man Austin Davis has been a productive offensive player the post this year.
Michigan Wolverines basketball big man Austin Davis has been a productive offensive player the post this year. (Per Kjeldsen)

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}