TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Dennis Fithian With John Borton

Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Dennis Fithian With John Borton
Dennis Fithian, partner with Jamie Morris on "The M-Zone" on WTKA radio, joins the podcast.
Fithian and senior editor John Borton discuss Juwan Howard's huge success thus far, Michigan's upcoming match-up with Florid State in the Sweet 16, and Howard's prospects for a lengthy run in Ann Arbor.
Here's what Fithian has to say…
