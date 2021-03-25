TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Dennis Fithian With John Borton

Fithian and senior editor John Borton discuss Juwan Howard's huge success thus far, Michigan's upcoming match-up with Florid State in the Sweet 16, and Howard's prospects for a lengthy run in Ann Arbor.

Dennis Fithian, partner with Jamie Morris on "The M-Zone" on WTKA radio, joins the podcast.

Here's what Fithian has to say…

